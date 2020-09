AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB) — Police in Amherst have located a missing man with dementia.

Phillip Paterson, 56, had last been seen walking a golden retriever in the area of Transit and Maple roads.

Police announced that was located around 11:15 a.m.

