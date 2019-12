AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB)–Amherst Police are looking for a man regarding an incident at an Amherst convenience store.

Police say they are looking for a white male who was driving the car pictured:

Anyone who recognizes the person or has information related to the incident is asked to contact Amherst Police Detectives at 716-689-1343, email tips@apdny.org or text 716-562-8477.