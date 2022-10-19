AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB) — Police in Amherst are looking for information after they say a business was broken into early Wednesday morning.

Around 1:40 a.m., police responded to Green Vision Wellness on Niagara Falls Boulevard after an alarm went off. They say the front window of the business had been broken with a brick and roughly $2,600 in merchandise was stolen.

Anyone with information on a possible suspect, including any photos or videos, is asked to call detectives at (716) 689-1322.