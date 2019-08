AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB) — Police in Amherst are trying to identify the man they say stole several packages in the town.

The suspect, who has been spotted in surveillance photos, was identified as a white male standing at 5’10” and weighing 175 lbs.

Police say he was a passenger in a black 2008-12 Ford Escape.

Anyone who recognizes him is asked to call the Amherst Police Detective Bureau at (716) 689-1336, email tips@apdny.org or text (716) 562-TIPS, referencing “AMH 19-949904-PA.”