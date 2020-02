AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB)–Amherst Police are looking for help finding a teen from the Getzville area.

18-year-old Elizabeth “Haley” Bridge was last seen shortly after midnight last Saturday.

Police say Bridge was wearing a hooded winter puffy jacket, black on the bottom, and black/gray on the top half.

She’s 5’6″, 210 lbs. with blue eyes and blonde hair.

If you have information on her whereabouts, please contact Amherst Police at 716-689-1311.