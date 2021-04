AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB) — Amherst Police are looking for 14-year-old Marliese Kothe.

Police tell us Kothe was last seen Wednesday night by her family around 9 p.m. in the Millersport/North French area of Amherst.

She’s white, 5’01”, 80 lbs. with long brown hair and brown eyes.

According to authorities, she was last seen wearing a dark hooded sweatshirt and white sneakers.

Police ask anyone with information on Kothe’s whereabouts to call the department at 716-689-1311.