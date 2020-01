AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB) -- Police in Amherst say three people from the South American nation of Chile are under arrest as officers continue to investigate burglaries in the town.

Christian Antonio Rodriguez, 35; Hector Rene, 36; and Angelica Marie Rivera Perez, 27, were all held pending arraignment. Police in Amherst said all three suspects face several felony charges are are wanted downstate on similar charges.