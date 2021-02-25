Amherst police looking to ID man seen on surveillance video

AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB) — Amherst police are looking to identify a man seen on surveillance video.

It’s not clear why police are looking to identify him, and it’s also not known where the video was captured.

Police are asking for anyone who recognizes him to call the Detective Bureau at (716) 689-1328, text (716) 562-TIPS or email tips@apdny.org, while referencing “AMH 21-110330-GT.”