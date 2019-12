AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB) — Amherst police are looking for help identifying a person of interest following the theft of over-the-counter medication from a store.

Police say the man in the photos was seen driving a silver four-door Toyota.

Anyone with information on his identity can call (716) 689-1334, text (716) 562-TIPS or email tips@apdny.org, referencing “AMH 19-970656-MP.”