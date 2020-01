AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB)–Police in Amherst are looking to identify a person in connection with a shoplifting incident at a Niagara Falls Boulevard store in late December.

Investigators are looking to identify the white man in the surveillance photos. They say he was operating a white Toyota Avalon with gold NY plates.

Anyone with information relating to the incident or anyone who recognizes the suspect can contact Amherst Police at 716-689-1343, email tips@apdny.org, or text 716-562-8477.