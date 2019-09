AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB) — Amherst police are looking for help identifying the suspect in a hit-and-run.

On September 11, around 4:30 p.m., police say a hit-and-run incident occurred in the parking lot of the Walmart store at 3270 Sheridan Drive.

The suspect was only identified as a black male who may be a UB student.

Anyone who recognizes him is asked to call (716) 689-1355, text (716) 562-TIPS or email tips@apdny.org while referencing “AMH 19-955066-KM.”