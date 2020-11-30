Amherst Police: Man found lying in street, died from injuries at ECMC

Amherst

by:

Posted: / Updated:

AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB)–Amherst Police say they responded to the area of Thistle Lea to check the welfare of a man lying in the street on Sunday at 3 a.m.

Police say the man appeared to have serious injuries and was taken by Twin City Ambulance to ECMC, where he died from the injuries.

The incident is currently under investigation, according to the police department. Investigators will be canvassing for video and witnesses.

They ask residents, businesses, and drivers who may have security or dash-cam footage of the area or incident to contact them at 716-689-1311.

A spokesperson for the Erie County District Attorney’s Office says they are investigating along with Amherst PD.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss