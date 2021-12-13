Person accused of making threat against Sweet Home School District charged

UPDATE – Wednesday, 11:59 a.m:

Amherst police say a juvenile has been charged with making a terroristic threat. They will be referred to Erie County Family Court.

ORIGINAL:

AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB) – Sweet Home School District is the latest western New York school district facing social media threats.

However, police say they identified the individual responsible and acted quickly to resolve the situation and school will operate as normal on Monday.

The district was notified by Amherst Police about a threat made against the district overnight.

The district says at no time was the safety of students, faculty or staff in danger.

Amherst Police will have extra patrols around the district throughout the day.