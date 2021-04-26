Amherst police report new version of “grandparent scam”

AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB) — Amherst police are warning people about a new “grandparent scam” that’s been reported to them.

In this scam, police say the caller pretends to be a grandchild in need of money; it’s usually money for bail or some other kind of trouble.

In this version of the scam, police say the scammer will beg the victim to keep this transaction a secret, and sometimes will put another person on the phone who will pretend to be a lawyer.

Police say one of the new aspects of this grandparent scam is that at times, an arrangement may be made where the scammer comes to pick up money from the victim’s house. Subsequent calls for more money via wire transfer or mail may follow, police say.

The tips below, provided by the Amherst Police Department, say what potential scam victims should do in a situation like this: