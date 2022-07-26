AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB) — It was something Officer Bailey says “he applied all of his training in the police academy” for — the rescue of a raccoon.
Bearing a hashtag that read “#DontTryThisAtHome,” Amherst police, on Monday, shared a story of a recent rescue operation. But it wasn’t the usual kind.
According to police, a raccoon became stuck while “dumpster diving.”
“The raccoon couldn’t figure out how to use the pallet that was placed there to help him climb out on his own,” police wrote.
The Amherst Police Department shared a couple of photos of the recently rescued animal being held by Officer Bailey, who was wearing gloves. Based on the photos, it doesn’t appear the raccoon wanted to smile for the camera.
Evan Anstey is an Associated Press Award and Emmy-nominated digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here and follow him on Twitter.