AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB) — Police in Amherst say there is “no further threat to the public” after a man was found with a gunshot wound early Tuesday morning.

Around 4:20 a.m., officers responded to a disturbance call on Flint Road, where the 27-year-old was found with a gunshot wound to his arm. Police were not able to say whether or not this appeared to be a self-inflicted wound or the result of someone else shooting him.

The man was subsequently taken to ECMC with non-life threatening injuries.

Anyone who may have seen what took place is asked to call Amherst police at (716) 689-1311.