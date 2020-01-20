1  of  2
Amherst woman hit crossing street dies at hospital

AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB) — Police in Amherst say the woman who was hit by a car on Sunday has died at the hospital.

Police said the victim is Angelique Houston, 48 years old, of Amherst.

Police say a 30-year-old man from Wisconsin was driving a 2012 Toyota and hit Houston while she was crossing Sheridan Drive around 7:30 p.m. Sunday.

Paramedics took her to the Erie County Medical Center with serious head and leg injuries.

The accident is currently under investigation. Investigators will be canvassing the area for video and witnesses. They are asking anyone who may have security or dash-cam video of the crash to share it with Amherst Police.

Police said Thursday that no charges have been filed.

