AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB) — Amherst Police are searching for a missing endangered male who they believe may be suffering from a mental crisis and is in need of medical attention.
19-year-old Aidan Supples was last seen sometime before 6 a.m. Tuesday at his family home on Pin Oak Drive in Amherst.
He is 6 feet tall, weighs 130 pounds with a slim build, long blonde hair and hazel eyes. It is not known what he is wearing. Police say he may be riding a black mountain bike.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call Amherst PD at 716-689-1311 or 911.
Aidan Joly joined the News 4 staff in 2022. He is a graduate of Canisius College. You can see more of his work here.