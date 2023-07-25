AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB) — Amherst Police are searching for a missing endangered male who they believe may be suffering from a mental crisis and is in need of medical attention.

19-year-old Aidan Supples was last seen sometime before 6 a.m. Tuesday at his family home on Pin Oak Drive in Amherst.

He is 6 feet tall, weighs 130 pounds with a slim build, long blonde hair and hazel eyes. It is not known what he is wearing. Police say he may be riding a black mountain bike.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call Amherst PD at 716-689-1311 or 911.