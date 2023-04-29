AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB) — Amherst Police are asking for public assistance in locating a male who went missing on Sunday.

70-year-old John Allen was last seen by “facility staff members” just after 5:30 p.m. Saturday in the Brompton Road area of Amherst. He might be wearing a black jacket, black sweater, black pants, brown shoes, rimmed glasses and a medical bracelet on his right arm.

He is 5-foot-8, 150 pounds with white/grey hair and blue eyes and walks with a shuffle.

Anyone who has information or locates him is asked to call the Amherst Police Department at 716-589-1311.