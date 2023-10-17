AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB) — Amherst police, in separate social media posts Tuesday afternoon, shared photos of a few men they’re looking to identify.

The first photo did not say where the man was seen, but noted that he was seen in surveillance photos.

In the second post, they shared a photo of a man they say was seen on the 5100 block of Main Street, which appears to be near N. Forest Road and the I-290.

And in the third, they shared a photo of a man who was seen in the 8200 block of Transit Road, which appears to be north of the Maple/Greiner Road intersection. Both men were seen in surveillance photos.

Anyone with information on either of their identities can text Amherst police at (716) 562-TIPS or email tips@apdny.org while referencing the numbers seen under each individual photo.

People with information on them also have the option to call police. Regarding the first photo, call (716) 689-1379. For the second photo, (716) 689-1360 is the number to call, while (716) 689-1334 is the number pertaining to the third photo.