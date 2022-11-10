AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Amherst Police Department announced Thursday they received a supply of wheel locks from Kia USA that they will be distributing to residents affected by the “Kia Challenge”.

Police say any affected Kia owner who is a resident of the Town of Amherst can bring their vehicle and proof of Amherst residency to the police department at 500 John James Audubon Parkway to receive a wheel lock free of charge. The Kia models affected are 2011 to 2022 models that require a key in the ignition.

Police have received approximately 100 wheel locks and they will be given out 24/7 on a first come, first served basis until they’re gone.

The distribution of wheel locks comes in the wake of a multitude of Kia thefts in recent months, including one that killed four teens in Buffalo.