Amherst Police warn of caller identifying themself as a police officer

AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB)–There’s report of a fraud where the suspect said he was an Amherst Police Officer.

Police say the call was automated and reported to be from a federal agency in this case.

The call displayed the phone number of the Amherst Police Department on the victims’ caller ID.

Officials remind the public that police departments or governmental agencies will not ask someone to purchase gift cards to settle debts or avoid arrest.

Anyone who receives a similar call should hang up and call their local police department.