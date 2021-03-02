Amherst police warn of scammers posing as National Grid

AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB) — Police in Amherst are warning locals about a utility payment scam where the scammers are pretending to be from National Grid.

According to police, the real National Grid may contact people for payment over the phone, but they’ll leave the method of payment to the customer.

Police went on to say the company will never ask customers for immediate payment by wire transfer, Green Dot Money-Pak or any type of pre-paid card service.

People are being reminded that they should never give their personal or financial information to anyone who can’t be identified.

Those looking to verify any of their National Grid account information can call 1-800-642-4272.