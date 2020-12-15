Amherst police warn of text phishing scam

AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB) — Police in Amherst are warning people about a text message phishing scam.

The scam is targeting DMV customers and involves a link to a fake DMV site, police say.

In the messages, the recipient is asked to update their contact information. This is how the scammer attempts to collect sensitive personal information.

Police are advising those who receive a suspicious text to immediately delete it.

Here are more tips from the Amherst Police Department: