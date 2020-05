AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB)–A non-contact “drive-up” graduation will be held this afternoon for the Amherst Youth & Recreation Clearfield preschool program.

It’s from 3-5 p.m. at the Clearfield Recreation Center at 730 Hopkins Road.

Organizers say families will be driving through with their children and receiving their diplomas and a balloon from their teachers.

Troy Licastro is a digital content producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2018. See more of his work here.