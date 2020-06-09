Breaking News
Amherst ranks in top 15 on list of safest mid-size cities in US

Amherst

AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB) — A new study from AdvisorSmith ranks Amherst as the 14th safest mid-size city in America.

More than 3,100 small, mid-size and large cities were examined and ranked based on their violent and property crime rates.

According to the study, Amherst’s crime rate was 1.2 per 1,000 residents, giving it a total crime score of 27.1.

Amherst beat both Rochester (184) and Syracuse (172) on the list.

Five California cities were ranked above Amherst, but the number one safest mid-size city was listed as Cary, North Carolina.

More information on the rankings can be found here.

