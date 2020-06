AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB) — Playgrounds in Amherst have reopened.

The Town of Amherst Youth & Recreation Department shared the news on Facebook.

In their post, they asked people to “avoid crowding, practice proper social distancing and be sure to wash hands after play.”

