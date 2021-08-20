Amherst Republicans host annual fundraiser picnic

AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB) — Republicans in Amherst got together for a picnic Thursday on Wehrle Drive.

The annual fundraiser brings in money to support GOP candidates in upcoming elections.

Organizers say this event can really help bolster the campaigns and get the word out.

“If we get $5,000 today, it can provide newspaper ads, it can provide mail-in and printing up of materials, going door to door,” said Republican Committee Chairman Brian Rusk.

Republicans in Amherst say their number one issue is bringing down high taxes.