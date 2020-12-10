Amherst: Schools set to reopen in January, some district parents asking the district to open sooner

AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB)– The Amherst Central School District issued a letter to parents this week informing them that in-person classes will resume on January 4th instead of December 14th, and some local parents are hoping the district will reconsider.

“Virtual learning does not work, the younger you are,” said Emily Cosgriff Amherst mother of three,. “Pre-k is literally learning to play with your friends, playing with your friends over the computer does not happen.”

Her youngest, Jimmy is in pre-k and he takes part in occupational therapy. She’s hoping that the district would reconsider

“When they opened the schools in the fall he was able to do his therapy two days a week, but when they went to orange zone, they completely nixed it and said they had to go to virtual,” she said. “And, to try to get a little boy, age 4 to sit and do the correct therapy is not working at all. Its’ a rough day in this house every day.”

The district superintendent wasn’t available to comment, but in a letter to parents he says the reason for the delay is due to the lack of staffing.