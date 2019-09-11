Amherst Supervisor hosting meeting to seek residents input on creating new park

AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB)–A community meeting in the Town of Amherst is scheduled for tomorrow night to gather input from residents about Amherst Central Park.

Amherst Town Supervisor Brian Kulpa and Town officials will host the meeting at the Getzville Fire Company at 630 Dodge Rd. from 6:30-8:00 p.m.

Officials say the Town plans to repurpose the former Westwood Country Club and Audubon Golf Course to create the new central park.

According to the Town, input gathered at the meeting will provide them with the public’s view as the process moves toward conceptual designs for the park.

Kulpa will give a brief introduction at the meeting. That will be followed up by sessions where attendees will view maps for reference and offer comments.

The Town says they have made no formal decisions on reuse at this time.