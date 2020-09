AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB)–This month marks the beginning of a very special year for the Amherst Symphony.

It’s the start of their 75th year in existence.

38 banners will be on display outside the Williamsville Village Hall on Main Street, bringing attention to the musicians of the Amherst Symphony Orchestra.

It was started in 1946 as part of the adult education program in the Amherst schools.

Joan Fishburn is the group’s general manager. She’s been part of the ensemble for 60 years.