Amherst town officials present pandemic bounce back plans

AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB) — Town officials are laying out their plans for Amherst as they try to bounce back from the pandemic and improve the community.

Major projects include several new medical facilities. Roswell is building a new care unit near the 290 to bring cancer care to the Williamsville area.

A new UBMD orthopedic center will house their first concussion clinic as well as spinal cord injury and recovery programs.

Amherst leaders will be holding more meetings in the coming weeks in Eggerstville and Swormville.