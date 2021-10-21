Amherst Town Supervisor candidates talk platform, vision for town

AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB) — With nearly a week to go before Election Day, News 4 sat down with the two candidates running for Amherst Town Supervisor.

Democrat Brian Kulpa is running for a second term against his opponent, Republican Jay DiPasquale.

Kulpa said he wants to continue the development he’s focused on throughout his first term, with big plans in the next four years.

“[In the next four years] the Boulevard Mall gets rebuilt. Westwood becomes a park and is truly a center point that all the people of Amherst can truly look to as a place to gather. The biomedical spine along the 290 is built out, creating jobs,” he said.

DiPasquale, who has a background in business and planning, said his focus will be on the town’s finances.

“We live in a wonderful town and we should be able to redevelop town government so it’s more efficient and better run, and that will result in a lower level of taxes,” he said. “I have knocked on people’s doors in the north part of the town, in the south, every corner – and the message has basically been the same throughout: we need to lower our taxes.”

Election Day is November 2; early voting starts October 23.