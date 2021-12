AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB) — The supervisor of Amherst wants his residents to apply for a piece of the state’s homeowner assistance fund.

The money is designed to help homeowners who are at risk of losing their homes because of COVID. The timing of this $539 million fund is important. Applications open Jan. 3 and the state’s eviction moratorium ends Jan. 15.

You can learn more about the homeowner assistance fund at this link.