Amherst: Trick-or-treating discouraged; but parents urged to keep Covid safety precautions if they head out

The Amherst town supervisor isn’t forbidding families from trick-or-treating, but he isn’t encouraging it either

“Make sure everybody is wearing a mask, make sure everybody is staying socially distant, let’s recognize that this isn’t a normal year, so what we’re really discouraging is that traditional format — come to the door, yell trick or treat, transfer candy,” said Brian J. Kulpa town supervisor.

Amherst town officials are suggesting residents to find a safer way to celebrate the Halloween holiday instead of the traditional door-to-door trick-or-treating.

The state issued guidance on some alternatives to traditional door-to-door trick or treating. Some of those tips include: Have a Halloween neighborhood car caravan, a Halloween scavenger hunt, carve pumpkins at home, play Halloween-themed games with members of your household, and watch scary movies.

The town supervisor says if residents decide to participate in trick-or-treating they’re asked to keep their porch light on between 6 p.m. and 8 p.m., wash and sanitize their hands before handing out treats and try to get creative when it comes to handing out candy.