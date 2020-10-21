Amherst: Trick-or-treating discouraged; but parents urged to keep Covid safety precautions if they head out

Amherst
Posted: / Updated:

The Amherst town supervisor isn’t forbidding families from trick-or-treating, but he isn’t encouraging it either

“Make sure everybody is wearing a mask, make sure everybody is staying socially distant, let’s recognize that this isn’t a normal year, so what we’re really discouraging is that traditional format  — come to the door, yell trick or treat, transfer candy,” said Brian J. Kulpa town supervisor.

Amherst town officials are suggesting residents to find a safer way to celebrate the Halloween holiday instead of the traditional door-to-door trick-or-treating. 

The state issued guidance on some alternatives to traditional door-to-door trick or treating. Some of those tips include: Have a Halloween neighborhood car caravan, a Halloween scavenger hunt, carve pumpkins at home, play Halloween-themed games with members of your household, and watch scary movies. 

The town supervisor says if residents decide to participate in trick-or-treating they’re asked to keep their porch light on between 6 p.m. and 8 p.m., wash and sanitize their hands before handing out treats and try to get creative when it comes to handing out candy.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss