Amherst truck driver killed in rollover crash

ONONDAGA, N.Y. (WIVB) — An Amherst man was killed in a rollover crash in Onondaga Tuesday morning.

Around 7:17 a.m., New York State police say Talwinder Singh, 36, was driving a tractor-trailer on I-81 when he went into the passing lane before striking a guide rail and a cement bridge abutment.

Troopers say the truck continued along the abutment prior to striking the Route 11 bridge overpass and rolling over onto Route 11 below.

Singh was pronounced dead at the scene.

An investigation into this crash is ongoing, police say.

