Amherst woman admits to stealing more than $387K from employer

A judge’s gavel is shown in a file photo. (Credit: iStock / Getty Images Plus)

AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB) — An Amherst woman has admitted to stealing more than $389,000 from her employer.

The thefts occurred from May 2013 through April 2017 while Kathleen Donhauser, 63, worked for Hart Hotels, Inc. Prosecutors say Donhauser used the money to pay her personal credit card bills.

She pleaded guilty to third-degree grand larceny on Friday morning. As part of her plea, Donhauser has agreed to pay restitution.

When she’s sentenced on February 23, Donhauser could spend seven years in prison.