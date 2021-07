AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB) — A farmers market brought people to Bassett Park in Amherst Sunday.

Dozens of area businesses and artisans, along with performers gave visitors plenty of things to check out. Vendors say they’re happy to be back in the community after the pandemic led to so many events being called off last year.

The park will host farmers’ markets, on the second Sundays of both August and September.