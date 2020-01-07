‘Anti-Semitic component’ to December arson in Amherst, states DA

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — An investigation into an arson has found an “anti-Semitic component” according to the Erie County District Attorney’s Office, in a statement.

The arson happened on Dec. 22 in Amherst, with an address or specific location not given.

Breaking with procedure, John Flynn’s office offered the statement to “address growing concerns within the Erie County community.”

The statement goes on to say that while there is an anti-Semitic element to the crime, it “appears to be an isolated incident directed at a specific member of the household. At this time, we do not believe there to be a continuing threat to members of the Western New York Jewish community.”

The statement says that more information will be released once the investigation is complete.