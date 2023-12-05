AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Amherst town board is trying to make a few changes to its budget process for 2024 after many residents say they felt blindsided by the nearly 12 percent tax levy hike this year.

Town budgets statewide were due on Nov. 20, and in Amherst, some residents say they felt blindsided by the more than 11 percent tax increase passed by the town board last month. The town says the proposed tax increase was made public in mid-September.

Amherst moved ahead with its budget earlier this month after the board voted to override the state’s tax cap. The 11.4 percent tax hike will go into effect, but some residents say it will hit their wallets hard, especially as the price for food, gas, and other services continues to rise.

“It’s not the thousands of dollars that people made it out to be on social media. There’s an increase here. Are we pricing people out by adding a couple hundred bucks? No,” Supervisor Brian Kulpa said.

Kulpa says the tax levy increase shouldn’t have come as a surprise to any resident because the town posts its budget drafts online and held several public hearings before voting to override the state’s tax levy.

The town posted the budget on Sept. 18, and in the budget summary, the town stated it would increase tax revenue by almost $10.5 million, which equals 11.4 percent. This exceeds the state’s 3.3 percent tax levy cap. The town board spoke about it in several meetings in October, and held two public hearings.

Then, the board voted to override the tax cap during a special session on Nov. 9, which passed 4-1.

The average Amherst resident whose property is assessed at $300,000 will have to fork over an extra $280 in taxes in 2024. The extra tax revenue will go toward projects like the $33 million LED light project, which will replace the town’s 9,500 lights with LEDs. It will also go toward filling police job vacancies and budgeting for new highway and police vehicles instead of borrowing the money for that expense.

In years past under prior administrations, Kulpa says the town dipped into it’s reserve, resulting in 30 percent of the jobs being eliminated and a decrease in taxes. Then, taxes plateaued and didn’t increase for several years, creating a deficit, which Kulpa inherited.

Kulpa says the town could’ve “kicked the can” on these expenses, but by paying for them now, it is hedging against the future.

“That would basically be like saying it’s okay to throw more on my credit card. It’s okay to not have my police positions full and it’s fine, we’ll just keep burning sodium halide and pretend that’s going to get cheaper and our energy costs are going to go down in the future. They’re not, they’re going to go up,” Kulpa said.

After some residents complained about not being informed of the tax hike, Councilman Shawn Lavin proposed a resolution to cement the town’s budget process in the town code. He released the following statement to News 4:

It’s imperative that we bridge the gap between the town’s fiscal decisions and our community’s awareness of them. This law is about ensuring our citizens are not only informed but also actively involved in the budget process, especially in instances where they are significantly impacted. While I’m uncertain of the support this law will have among other board members, I am committed to rallying community support through a petition. This reform is crucial for our town’s future, and I believe the community’s backing is essential to bring about this much-needed change.

Shawn Lavin, (D) Amherst Town Board

Lavin said the proposed law would require a Citizen’s Budget Overview, a summary document written in plain language, and detail specific capital expenses as well as outline how residents can be involved in the process.

Currently, the town also has a budget review committee, which is bipartisan and comprises residents and lawmakers.

“What we are memorializing is exactly what we do now. It will be released, there will be three public hearings talking about it and we are going to put out a very plain speak summary,” Kulpa said.

Kulpa hopes to see savings from the street light project by next year, so that in 2025, residents won’t have to reach deeper into their pockets.

“My goal is to see residents pay less than what they are paying in 2024. I would like to see 2025 come down. That’s going to take some work,” Kulpa said.

Lavin’s resolution will be presented at the next town board meeting on Dec. 18. A public hearing and town board vote on it will likely be scheduled in the new year.