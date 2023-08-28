BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Around 200 youths were involved in a disturbance at an Amherst movie theatre on Sunday night, according to Amherst police.

Police responded to the AMC Maple Ridge 8 theatre on Maple Road around 8:15 p.m. Sunday, where they said the group was refusing to leave.

While attempting to disperse the crowd, there were allegedly several fights, however no injuries were reported. The group eventually left the area.