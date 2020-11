AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB) — Crime Stoppers is offering up to $5,000 for information on the death of James Booker.

On October 24, 2019, Booker was killed on Springville Ave. in Amherst.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (716) 867-6161 or submit a tip through the “Buffalo Tips” app.