AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB)–A project to make a local college cleaner is on the move.

The University at Buffalo’s GRoW Home is getting a new home next to the Solar Strand on UB’s North Campus.

The GRoW Home is an ultra-efficient home that placed second overall in the solar decathlon in southern California in 2015.

School official say this is part of a larger plan.

The center is being moved from the university’s south campus.