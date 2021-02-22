Basement fire in Amherst determined to be electrical in nature

AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB) — On Sunday night, the Eggertsville Hose Company and others responded to a house fire on Norman Place.

Shortly before 11 p.m., first responders were told about a basement fire. After getting to the scene, crews kept it contained there, eventually putting it out.

Overall, the fire caused $65,000 in damage to the structure and $54,000 in damage to its contents. It was determined to be electrical in nature.

Anyone who was in the home was able to safely get out and stay somewhere else for the night.