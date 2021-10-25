Bench dedicated to Jewish War Veterans of the USA in Amherst

AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Town of Amherst is honoring the nation’s veterans.

Officials dedicated a new bench plaque Sunday in honor of Jewish War Veterans of America Post 25.

The post had been running for over 90 years before disbanding last year due to dwindling numbers.

In attendance Sunday, 100-year-old veteran Herbert Falk.

“We’ve done an awful lot of things when we were able to, but we’re not able to anymore and we had to dissolve the post,” Falk said.

Falk said veterans’ posts do a lot of good.

The Buffalo Jewish War Veterans Post has previously donated medical equipment and volunteer hours to local hospitals. But, without involvement from younger veterans, those kinds of activities can’t continue.