AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB) — Amherst Police are investigating an incident that left a bicyclist with serious injuries.

Police say at approximately 11:48 a.m. Friday, a 2021 Buick Encore, operated by a female from Belmont, N.Y., struck a male bicyclist on Hopkins Road.

The bicyclist, police say, suffered serious injuries and was transported to ECMC for treatment. The status of his condition was not immediately clear.

Police are asking anyone within the area of the accident who may have witnessed, and/or have security or dash-camera footage of the incident to contact the police department at 716-689-1311.