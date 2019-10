AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB) — Comedian Brian Regan is coming to western New York next year.

Regan is scheduled to bring his stand-up to the UB Center for the Arts on April 3.

Tickets for the 8 p.m. show go on sale this Friday at 10 a.m.

Prices range from $39.50 to $55.

Those looking to get tickets can get them at LiveNation.com, Eventbrite.com or the Center for the Arts box office when they’re available.