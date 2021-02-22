Buffalo, Amherst police take suspected car thief into custody after chase

AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo and Amherst police worked together to take a vehicle theft suspect into custody on Monday morning.

Amherst police say they received a report about the stolen vehicle around 7 a.m. It had been taken from Flint Rd. and was found on Englewood Ave.

The suspect, Justin Poulsen, 43, was seen standing in the door, police say.

After they say he refused to comply with orders, he started to flee from officers, but an officer was able to take hold of him.

When police got him on the ground, they say he reached into his pockets. According to police, there were reports about Poulsen possessing handguns in the past.

After this, they say he pulled out a stun gun and started threatening officers. A foot chase began, and police say Poulsen proceeded to run into a house on Heath Rd. in Buffalo.

Shortly after this, police say a woman came out of the house and spoke with officers. They say Poulsen then ran out and headed west. He was eventually taken down with help from a Taser, police say.

After he was medically cleared, Poulsen was taken to the Amherst Police Department headquarters for processing. Charges were not announced.

Anyone with information on this case can call police at (716) 689-1311.