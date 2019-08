AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB)– Amherst Police responded to a larceny in-progress just before noon on Tuesday.

Police say it happened near the 4100 block of North Bailey Avenue.

21-year-old Damaire Gordon of Buffalo attempted to steal tools from a vehicle parked in a driveway and left the scene on a bike.

According to police, officers located Gordon a few blocks away, where they took him into custody without incident.

He’s charged with Attempted Petit Larceny and Trespassing.