AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo man pleaded guilty in State Supreme Court on Monday to shooting at another driver in a suspected road rage incident from last July.

Orlando Oquendo-Torres, 31, pleaded guilty to one count of attempted assault in the first degree, a Class C violent felony.

Police responded to Mona Drive in the Town of Amherst shortly after 8 a.m. on July 17, 2021 for a report of shots fired. Upon arrival, the victim of the incident was outside his vehicle, as he had reportedly crashed into a tree at the end of the street.

The victim told police that after he stopped his vehicle while driving on the street, another driver pulled up next to him, made a threat, and aimed a handgun at the victim, who reportedly ducked and drove away. Oquendo-Torres reportedly fired multiple shots before the victim’s vehicle hit the tree.

The victim suffered minor injuries from the collision, but was not injured in the shooting. Investigators reportedly recovered a bullet from inside the trunk of the victim’s car, as well as multiple shell casings from the street.

The victim said he did not know Oquendo-Torres and investigators suspect the motive for the shooting was road rage.

Oquendo-Torres faces a maximum of 15 years in prison, as he will be sentenced as a second violent felony offender on Sept. 1. He continues to remain held without bail.